Richard T. Poole
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Poole, Richard T.

November 18, 1961 - December 4, 2020

Survived by parents, Richard L. and Carol A. Poole; brother, Steve (Teri) Poole and their daughters, Gabriellie and Jamie; brother, Bryan Poole; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Private Family Services. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rick was a very generous and loving person. He was a lot of fun to be with. It was a privilege to have coached with such a passionate person. I´ll miss his smile and laugh.
Jeff Potter
January 7, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Rick, he always had a smile.
Jill M
January 6, 2021
Asking God to surround you with His perfect peace & comfort during this difficult time.
Paul & Kelli Mickeliunas
January 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
David Leavitt
December 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Rick has always held a special place in my heart. He will be missed.
Laurie Burkhard
December 16, 2020
