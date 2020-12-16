Poole, Richard T.
November 18, 1961 - December 4, 2020
Survived by parents, Richard L. and Carol A. Poole; brother, Steve (Teri) Poole and their daughters, Gabriellie and Jamie; brother, Bryan Poole; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Private Family Services. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.