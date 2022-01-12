Menu
Richard A. Riederer Sr.
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Riederer, Richard A. Sr.

September 24, 1943 - January 10, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Catherine. Survived by wife, Susan; children, Tammy, Jennifer (Brad) Schavee, and Rick (Sarah); grandchildren, Reid Schavee and Aurora Riederer; brother, Larry Riederer; sister, Mary Kay Schroeder; several nieces and nephews

VISITATION at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Thursday, January 13th, after 5pm with VIGIL SERVICE 6:30pm at the Church. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Friday, January 14th, 10am at the Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
NE
Jan
13
Vigil
6:30p.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
NE
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To all: I'm very sorry for your loss. I knew Mr. Riederer for a long time... we worked on buying and setting up new library in the old building that was 110% successful. Obviously things ended up moving to new building, long story. We worked on several things together, helping to donate things to our Weather Explorer Post #999 back in the day too. I enjoyed our talks, we could vent a bit to each other...whenever we saw each other we'd stop to discuss how things were in our separate "AFWA worlds"...though in same building. Mr. Riederer was pretty much the #1 unsung hero for AFWA (was he there for AFGWC too? Not sure). Also the #1 hero for the big building move. Very sorry to learn of his passing on. I would have posted sooner but I really take time to think about things like this... Wishing the whole family peace.
Gordon Brooks
Work
January 28, 2022
I am very sorry for your loss.
John McMillen
January 14, 2022
Linda Mokos (fka Secora)
January 12, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 12, 2022
