To all: I'm very sorry for your loss. I knew Mr. Riederer for a long time... we worked on buying and setting up new library in the old building that was 110% successful. Obviously things ended up moving to new building, long story. We worked on several things together, helping to donate things to our Weather Explorer Post #999 back in the day too. I enjoyed our talks, we could vent a bit to each other...whenever we saw each other we'd stop to discuss how things were in our separate "AFWA worlds"...though in same building. Mr. Riederer was pretty much the #1 unsung hero for AFWA (was he there for AFGWC too? Not sure). Also the #1 hero for the big building move. Very sorry to learn of his passing on. I would have posted sooner but I really take time to think about things like this... Wishing the whole family peace.

Gordon Brooks Work January 28, 2022