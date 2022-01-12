Riederer, Richard A. Sr.
September 24, 1943 - January 10, 2022
Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Catherine. Survived by wife, Susan; children, Tammy, Jennifer (Brad) Schavee, and Rick (Sarah); grandchildren, Reid Schavee and Aurora Riederer; brother, Larry Riederer; sister, Mary Kay Schroeder; several nieces and nephews
VISITATION at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Thursday, January 13th, after 5pm with VIGIL SERVICE 6:30pm at the Church. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Friday, January 14th, 10am at the Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.
