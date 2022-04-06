Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard J. "Dick" Rynaski
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
University of Nebraska at Omaha Thompson Alumni Center
Send Flowers
Rynaski, Richard J. "Dick"

August 12, 1936 - February 26, 2022

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, April 11, with VISITATION at 10am and SERVICE 11am, with Luncheon following, at the University of Nebraska at Omaha Thompson Alumni Center, 6705 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68182.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Catholic Charites of Omaha, 6223 Maple Street, PO Box #4520, Omaha, NE 68104.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
University of Nebraska at Omaha Thompson Alumni Center
6705 Dodge St, Omaha, NE
Apr
11
Service
11:00a.m.
University of Nebraska at Omaha Thompson Alumni Center
6705 Dodge St, Omaha, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.