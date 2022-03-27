Seitz, Richard Earl "Dick"
Age 78 - March 16, 2022
Richard Earl Seitz, "Dick," age 78, of Trinity, FL, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022. Born and raised in Omaha, Dick graduated from Cathedral High School in 1961. Dick attended Creighton University before serving in the United States Air Force from 1962-1966. He was a Morse Code intercept operator serving in Crete, Greece, and later as a programming specialist in San Antonio, TX. After the Air Force, Dick spent over 35 years working for United Airlines, primarily in Information Services. Dick was one of the lead managers that implemented United's first electronic ticketing process. During High School, Dick played baseball and basketball, but his passion was basketball as a player and a fan. During his senior year, Dick averaged 25 points per game. Dick married Patricia Deane in 1962 in Omaha. In 1969, Dick and family moved from Omaha to the Chicago, IL area, living in several Chicago suburbs, including Des Plaines, Hoffman Estates, and Gilberts. After retiring from United Airlines in 2003, Dick spent time refining his golf skills in Bella Vista, AR; Oakland, TN; and Palm Harbor, FL. Dick married Pamela Irwin Sipple in 2015 in Key West, FL, and eventually settled in Trinity, FL. While in Oakland, TN, Dick was a devoted literacy advocate, becoming a board member for the Friends of the Library at Somerville Public Library. In between golf rounds, Dick loved traveling, watching Jeopardy, and completing crossword puzzles. Dick will be remembered by family and friends for his legendary merrymaking, being the ultimate fun uncle ("funcle"), and never forgetting anyone's birthday.
Dick is survived by his wife, Pamela Seitz; siblings, Gary Seitz and Barbara Seitz; children, Jeff Seitz (Kathleen), Dan Seitz (Kristin), and Kristine Seitz; grandchildren, Erin Henricksen (Clayton), Kelsey, Trey, Margaret, Andrew, and Tanner; great-grandchild, Quinn; and many nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Earl Seitz; great-aunt, Sister Mary Giles; sister, Janice Bentle; and spouse, Patricia Seitz.
MEMORIAL CELEBRATION SERVICES to be determined for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Somerville Public Library or DAV
(Disabled American Veterans
). To view pictures, please go to https://internationalcremation.com
INTERNATIONAL CREMATION SOCIETY
Trinity, FL 727-849-1984
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.