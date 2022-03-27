Menu
Richard F. Shepherd
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Shepherd, Richard F.

August 7, 1925 - March 22, 2022

Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Honey Lou Shepherd; daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Shepherd; grandson, Charlie Peterson; son and daughters-in-law, Dave Alt, Jerry Yarpe and Ingrid Shepherd; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers.

He is survived by his children: Bridget (Wes) Yordt, Rick (Rae) Shepherd, Frank Shepherd, Pam Yarpe, Laurie Witthauer, and Kay Alt; grandchildren: Chris (Susan) Yordt, Amy (Neil) McBeath, Ryan Shepherd, Kyle and Kendall Shepherd, Scot (Sarah) Yarpe, Mick (Erin) Yarpe, Leanne Yarpe, Levi Witthauer, Cole (Tyree) Witthauer, Maria Peterson, Boyd (Jasmine) Peterson, and Sadie Shepherd; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Cal, Tre, Stella, Sam, Sylvia, Thomas, Peter, Helen, Kora, CJ, Charlie and Danny; brother, Lee Shepherd; and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, April 1, from 6-8pm at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 2, at 10am at Bethany Funeral Home. BURIAL in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
