Richard F. Shepherd
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Shepherd, Richard F.

August 7, 1925 - March 22, 2022

VISITATION: Friday, April 1, from 6-8pm at the Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 2, 10am at the Bethany Funeral Home. BURIAL in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 29, 2022
I worked with Dick for many years on the CN&WRR,he was always eager to help out the young guys. Rest In Peace my friend
Florian"Flo" Lassek
Work
March 28, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
March 27, 2022
