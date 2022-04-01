To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 29, 2022
I worked with Dick for many years on the CN&WRR,he was always eager to help out the young guys. Rest In Peace my friend