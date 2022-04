Stark, Richard L. "Dick"July 7, 1944 - April 1, 2022Gretna - Preceded in death by wife, Joyce. Survived by loving family.VISITATION on Wednesday, 5-7pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park Omaha.Roeder Mortuary11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE402-332-0090