Richard James "Dick" Stutte
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Stutte, Richard James "Dick"

Age 70

Dick passed away peacefully with his family at his side on March 5th, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Stutte and Mary Frances Stutte (Natsch); his brother, James; and son, Tommy.

Survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia; sons, William and Richard; four grandchildren; and brother, Mike.

Dick was born in Jefferson City, MO, but grew up in Sioux Falls, SD. After high school in 1969 he enlisted in the US Marine Corp obtaining the rank of Sgt. During his assignment at the Marine Corps Supply Center in Barstow, CA he met his wife Patricia.

In 1973 he moved to Lincoln, NE where he obtained a bachelors degree in microbiology from UNL. He was then commissioned as a 2nd LT in the USAF in 1976 as a nuclear missile launch control officer. Dick was stationed in Minot, ND; Ellsworth, SD; and Offutt AFB in Omaha, NE, where he served as a crew-member on the "Looking Glass" Nuclear Airborne Command Post. In January 1994, after 22 years of service to his country, he retired in Bellevue, NE, where he started work as a computer analyst for Mutual of Omaha.

In 2000 he began working at Bellevue University with the college of Distributed Learning. Using the master's degree he obtained in computer programming, he was hired as a full time faculty member in 2005 with the college of Computer Science and Technology, Bellevue University.

Out of an abundance of caution, masks will be required to attend VISITATION March 12, Noon-2pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 2pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Stutte obituary. Military Honors: United States Navy Honor Guard. Memorials suggested to Humane Society (www.humanesociety).

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
Trish
We were extremely saddened for your loss. Dick was a great guy. That wss a nice service today. Dotty especially enjoyed the music. Please, if you need anything, don't hesitate to call.
Dave and Dotty Stuart
Friend
March 12, 2021
Trish, our deepest sympathies go out to you. We were both deeply saddened at Dick´s passing. You have endured more than anyone should have to in such a short time. We both send our love.
Roberta and Brian Keller
March 12, 2021
Brian and Roberta Keller
March 12, 2021
Served with Dick at the 4th Airborne Command and Control Squadron, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota in the late 80's. Great officer and gentleman. RIP Warrior. We have the watch.
Richard M. Hutchins, Col, USAF/Retired
March 10, 2021
Love, The Faas Family
March 9, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to Carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 8, 2021
Trish, thoughts and prayers for you and the family. I am so sorry to hear of your husband´s passing.
Edna
March 7, 2021
Dear Trish, we are deeply saddened and shocked by the news of Dick´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God bless you and comfort you! Barbara and Harold.
Barbara Haney
March 7, 2021
