Stutte, Richard James "Dick"Age 70Dick passed away peacefully with his family at his side on March 5th, 2021.He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Stutte and Mary Frances Stutte (Natsch); his brother, James; and son, Tommy.Survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia; sons, William and Richard; four grandchildren; and brother, Mike.Dick was born in Jefferson City, MO, but grew up in Sioux Falls, SD. After high school in 1969 he enlisted in the US Marine Corp obtaining the rank of Sgt. During his assignment at the Marine Corps Supply Center in Barstow, CA he met his wife Patricia.In 1973 he moved to Lincoln, NE where he obtained a bachelors degree in microbiology from UNL. He was then commissioned as a 2nd LT in the USAF in 1976 as a nuclear missile launch control officer. Dick was stationed in Minot, ND; Ellsworth, SD; and Offutt AFB in Omaha, NE, where he served as a crew-member on the "Looking Glass" Nuclear Airborne Command Post. In January 1994, after 22 years of service to his country, he retired in Bellevue, NE, where he started work as a computer analyst for Mutual of Omaha.In 2000 he began working at Bellevue University with the college of Distributed Learning. Using the master's degree he obtained in computer programming, he was hired as a full time faculty member in 2005 with the college of Computer Science and Technology, Bellevue University.Out of an abundance of caution, masks will be required to attend VISITATION March 12, Noon-2pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 2pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Stutte obituary. Military Honors: United States Navy Honor Guard. Memorials suggested to Humane Society (www.humanesociety).BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com