Utecht, Richard J.January 15, 1930 - June 6, 2021FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 12th at 11am at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th Street. Complete notice later.To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com