Fritz, Richard W
December 10, 1939 - November 9, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Sherry. Survived by son, Tyler; grandchildren, Evan and Brittany; multiple relatives and friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE Saturday, November 14 at 2 pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorial donations suggested to Omaha Police and Fire Departments.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.