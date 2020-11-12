Menu
Richard W. Fritz
Fritz, Richard W

December 10, 1939 - November 9, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Sherry. Survived by son, Tyler; grandchildren, Evan and Brittany; multiple relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE Saturday, November 14 at 2 pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorial donations suggested to Omaha Police and Fire Departments.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
