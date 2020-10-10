Nimerichter, Richard W.
November 3, 1937 - October 1, 2020
Survived by brother Ed (Donna) Nimerichter, sister Jean Gruidel, nieces, nephews, and good friend Tony Vodicka. Graveside service will be Monday, October 12, at 10:00 am at Westlawn Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for donation at a later date.
WESTLAWN HILLCREST
5701 Center St 402-556-2500www.westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.