Weiss, Richard "Rick"



May 10, 1948 - September 3, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Richard "Dick" and Regina Weiss; brother Ron Weiss; and sister Rose Steimer. Survived by wife Rita; daughter, Shelley (Shannon) Longwell; sons, Rich (Chris) Weiss, Ryan (Karen) Beutler, and Regi (Shawntelle) Beutler; grandchildren, Ashlee (Jeremiah), RJ (Breanna), Collin (Kieley) Alicia, Kamen, and Aidric; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Harper and Adalyn; brother, Bob; beloved dog, Lily; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



No Services.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2021.