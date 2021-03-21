Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard P. Wise
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Wise, Richard P.

February 9, 1960 - March 19, 2021

Omaha. VISITATION with the family, Tuesday, 6-8pm, with Sharing of Memories at 7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday, 11am at Rejoice Lutheran Church, 2556 So. 138th St., Omaha.

Memorials are suggested to Rejoice Lutheran Church, or the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-

WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
23
Service
7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
24
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Rejoice Lutheran Church
2556 So. 138th St., Omaha, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
I have wonderful memories in high school of riding with Kathy B. and Rich in his big old Cadillac to do cafeteria and recess duty for the elementary school kids for our Community Service class. My condolences to Andrew and Kristin and families.
Lisa Blum Schwartz
March 26, 2021
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Rich at Ridge Family Practice Many years ago. He was a great guy and amazing boss who always had a smile for all. Sending my deepest sympathy to his family.
Julie B.
March 23, 2021
He was my boss at Internal Medicine in 1990 at Bergan Mercy Hospital. Seen him in passing he was also very nice and polite. So for your loss
Yvette
March 22, 2021
We played B.Ball in high school and Rich was truly a great team player and person! RIP Rich! Prayers to the family
Jim Lenihan
March 22, 2021
Rich was a fun & kind workmate. I'm so sorry for your family's loss. I hope his memory is a blessing.
Maria Shinn Shinn Bouck
March 22, 2021
Our sympathies to Andrew and Kirstin and all of Richard´s family. May your memories comfort you in the days ahead.
Christopher Stokes
March 22, 2021
I had worked with Rich while at UNMC. Always professional and dedicated to the task at hand. It was a pleasure to have known him. Prayers offered to his family.
Randi Nelson
March 22, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, we didn´t know he´d been ill. Your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jacque and Joe Nicholas
March 22, 2021
Deepest sympathies to all of Rich's family. Will miss his great humor and contagious smile. Cousin 'Davey'
David Sulentic
March 21, 2021
My deepest condolences to your entire family as you attempt to navigate through this journey of loss. Richard was such a HUGE part of my life growing up as a "kid". I have no doubt that God was there to welcome him "home"
Julie Leber Kondziela
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results