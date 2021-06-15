Menu
Richard George Wood
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Wood, Richard George

August 5, 1933 - June 11, 2021

Richard George Wood passed away June 11. 2021. He was born in Council Bluffs, IA on August 5th, 1933 to parents Blanche Kinney and James Wood. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs and graduated in 1951. Soon after he started college, he decided to pause his studies to join the Army and serve in the Korean War where he was stationed in Fort Ord, CA and later Japan. After the war, he finished college at Omaha University and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Business Administration. On June 27th, 1958, he married the love of his life, Rose Marie O'Brien. Richard and Rose Marie went on to have three children.

Richard started his career in accounting, working for companies such as Swanson and Pete, Marwick, Mitchell, & Co. He advanced to earn his CPA and worked as Controller of O'Keefe Elevator. In 1961, he started ABS Corporation, manufacturing pet and equine products for veterinarians. Today, ABS Corporation is celebrating its 60th year in business and thriving under the leadership of his son, David.

Preceded in death by his parents James and Blanche (Kinney) Wood; and his sister, Donna Jean Wood Schultz. Survived by his wife, Rose Marie "Cookie" Wood; brother, Gerald (Barb) Wood; sister, Sandra Lee (Fred) Westphal; daughters, Robin Lynn Wood (John) Virostek, Julie Ann Wood (Joel) Scher; son, David George (Debra) Wood; grandchildren, Tadd (Samantha) Wood, Mia Wood, Wolfie Virostek, Bette Scher, David Scher; great-granddaughter, Ophelia Rose Wood.

VISITATION: Thursday, June 17th, 2021, from 5-7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 18th, 2021, 10:30am, at Saint John Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor guard. A lunch will follow at Saint John Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Saint John Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
David, we are sorry to hear of your loss. May God comfort you, as only He can.
Joeann and Earl Cooper
Other
June 17, 2021
Sorry for your lose. A great legacy left behind.
Lionel & Marylyn Lane
June 15, 2021
Cookie and family.....May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...remembering your family´s dedication and involvement with Saint John.
LInda Holmberg
June 15, 2021
Michelle & Family
June 15, 2021
