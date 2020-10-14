Whitmire, Richard Y.
May 9, 1936 - October 9, 2020
Preceeded in death by parents, Charles and Christine Whitmire. Survived by wife of 42 years, Frances; daughter, Jennifer Hackett (Matthew); and brother, David Whitmire. Retired from the Air Force.
VISITATION: Saturday, October 17, from 2-4pm at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. Private Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.