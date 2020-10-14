Menu
Richard Y. Whitmire
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Whitmire, Richard Y.

May 9, 1936 - October 9, 2020

Preceeded in death by parents, Charles and Christine Whitmire. Survived by wife of 42 years, Frances; daughter, Jennifer Hackett (Matthew); and brother, David Whitmire. Retired from the Air Force.

VISITATION: Saturday, October 17, from 2-4pm at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. Private Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association.

KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY

441 N. Washington St.

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE 680462231
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
