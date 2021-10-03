Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Leo "Dick" Zahm Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Bella Vista
2258 Forest Hills Blvd.
Bella Vista, AR
Zahm, Richard Leo Sr. "Dick"

September 8, 1942 - September 25, 2021

Age 79 of Bella Vista, AR, passed on September 25, 2021. Dick was born in Omaha, NE on September 8, 1942. He was a son, Marine, husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; son, Dick Jr.; daughters, Michele and Marcy; and brother Don. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local library, or Nature Conservancy. Fond memories and condolences may be left: www.funeralmation.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Bella Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Bella Vista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.