Zahm, Richard Leo Sr. "Dick"
September 8, 1942 - September 25, 2021
Age 79 of Bella Vista, AR, passed on September 25, 2021. Dick was born in Omaha, NE on September 8, 1942. He was a son, Marine, husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; son, Dick Jr.; daughters, Michele and Marcy; and brother Don. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local library, or Nature Conservancy. Fond memories and condolences may be left: www.funeralmation.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.