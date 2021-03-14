It has been a long time that you and i have worked together.We have taken on a lot of projects. We skied together we hiked together we swam in the ocean together. i will miss those days and the days when you would first get to work i the morning and I would always say what´s going on Ricardo. I never a brother but always looked at you and Robert as my brother. Sometimes you and I butted head our goal at work was always the same to do the best job for the customer so that they would use us again. I know what it´s like to live with someone who has health problems and to watch them suffer, it is one of the hardest things a person has to go through. someday when I see you and Michelle again we will go for a long walk and have a long talk. But until then you two always be in my heartyour brother. TODD

Todd Nastase March 22, 2021