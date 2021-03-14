Menu
Richard L. Zeman
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Zeman, Richard L.

October 18, 1955 - March 1, 2021

It is with deep sadness that the family of Richard L. Zeman announces that he has passed away on March 1, 2021. He was born on October 18, 1955 in Omaha.

Richard is survived by his wife of 35 years, Laurie; son, Justyn; parents, Jim and Jo Zeman; brothers, Jay (Jennifer), and Robert (Angela); sisters, Jean Rice (Mike), and Nanka Halverson (Chris); parents-in-law, Andy and Carol Nastase; sisters-in-law, Susie Parish (Troy), and Julie Gildon; brother-in-law, Todd Nastase; nephews, Nick Rice, Zach Zeman, and Jamie Zeman; nieces, Rachel Newcombe, Jessica Lora, Ivy Schnick, and Iris Monaghan; great-nephews, Jackson, Parker, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Micah, Jonah and Max; great-nieces, Kaycia and Reese; and many cousins and friends all dearly loved by him.

Richard was a commercial salesman/supervisor at Nastase Roofing, Inc. for over 41 years. It was there that countless employees, clients and sales reps became good friends, working together for many years. He was a member of the Millard Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, and had many dear friends in several congregations around Omaha. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, skiing, beach trips, vacationing to the mountains, cooking and entertaining. Richard will be greatly missed by all.

ZOOM Meeting: Memorial Service 1pm Saturday, March 20. For Condolences and details, see Roeder Mortuary's website.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
ZOOM Meeting
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It has been a long time that you and i have worked together.We have taken on a lot of projects. We skied together we hiked together we swam in the ocean together. i will miss those days and the days when you would first get to work i the morning and I would always say what´s going on Ricardo. I never a brother but always looked at you and Robert as my brother. Sometimes you and I butted head our goal at work was always the same to do the best job for the customer so that they would use us again. I know what it´s like to live with someone who has health problems and to watch them suffer, it is one of the hardest things a person has to go through. someday when I see you and Michelle again we will go for a long walk and have a long talk. But until then you two always be in my heartyour brother. TODD
Todd Nastase
March 22, 2021
Rich was a great friend, he always had a story to tell, there was never a dull moment when he was in the room. He was a larger than life character and will always be remembered and sorrowfully missed. My sincere condolences to Laurie and his entire family.
Steve Blakely
Steve Blakely
Friend
March 19, 2021
Richard was full of life, and FUN! Always a joke up his sleeve, and kindness in his heart. So sad to hear of his passing.
Linda Dickson, Pink Papaya STJ, Virgin Islands
March 15, 2021
I was so sorry to hear that Rich passed. It's been a long time, but I have lots of fun memories of growing up with him. Wishing the family peace and comfort.
Carol (Bessey) Rushing
March 11, 2021
A breath of fresh air was taken long to soon.. I still cannot believe it's true. What a fun and witty person who always lightened the room... you will be missed my friend.... Rest in peace Rich.. until we meet again
Steve Wolfe
March 10, 2021
Damn I will miss the sarcastic remarks we threw at each other. You are such a good person it doesn´t seem fair. I will miss you my friend
Sam Murante sr
March 8, 2021
