Zeman, Richard L.
October 18, 1955 - March 1, 2021
It is with deep sadness that the family of Richard L. Zeman announces that he has passed away on March 1, 2021. He was born on October 18, 1955 in Omaha.
Richard is survived by his wife of 35 years, Laurie; son, Justyn; parents, Jim and Jo Zeman; brothers, Jay (Jennifer), and Robert (Angela); sisters, Jean Rice (Mike), and Nanka Halverson (Chris); parents-in-law, Andy and Carol Nastase; sisters-in-law, Susie Parish (Troy), and Julie Gildon; brother-in-law, Todd Nastase; nephews, Nick Rice, Zach Zeman, and Jamie Zeman; nieces, Rachel Newcombe, Jessica Lora, Ivy Schnick, and Iris Monaghan; great-nephews, Jackson, Parker, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Micah, Jonah and Max; great-nieces, Kaycia and Reese; and many cousins and friends all dearly loved by him.
Richard was a commercial salesman/supervisor at Nastase Roofing, Inc. for over 41 years. It was there that countless employees, clients and sales reps became good friends, working together for many years. He was a member of the Millard Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, and had many dear friends in several congregations around Omaha. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, skiing, beach trips, vacationing to the mountains, cooking and entertaining. Richard will be greatly missed by all.
ZOOM Meeting: Memorial Service 1pm Saturday, March 20. For Condolences and details, see Roeder Mortuary's website.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2021.