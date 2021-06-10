Sudman, Rickie RayBorn: September 18, 1953, Nebraska City, NE.Died: January 21, 2021, Bedford, TX.Age 68, of Bedford, TX (formerly of Ft. Calhoun, NE). Preceded in death by brother, Ken Sudman; brother-in-law, Kent Cameron; and niece, Bobby Sue Hathaway. Survived by daughter, Angela (Bill) Donnelly; granddaughters, Caitlin and Erin; sisters, Connie Scott, Linda Nelson, Kris Cameron, Kathy Hathaway and Lisa Webber; brothers, Mike and Alan Sudman; many loving and caring in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Rick was a Navy Veteran who served in the early 70's during the Vietnam War. Rick suffered with a brain injury in 2004, which resulted in him needing constant care. Since then he has been in the care of his siblings and, at the end, Elmcroft Assisted Living Memory Care unit in Bedford, TX.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, June 11, at 10:30am at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home. INURNMENT: Fort Calhoun Cemetery, with Military Honors conducted by Fort Calhoun American Legion Post #348. Memorials suggested to Fort Calhoun American Legion Post #348.SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOMEFt. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com