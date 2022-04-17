Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Ricky L. "Rick" Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE
Brown, Ricky L. "Rick"

December 4, 1963 - April 12, 2022

Ricky L. "Rick" Brown, age 58, of Lincoln, NE died on April 12, 2022. Mr. Brown was born on December 4, 1963 to Larry and Patricia (Mach) Brown in Lincoln, NE. Preceded in death by his mother. Survived by his daughters, Nicole (Dillon) Blackburn, and Amber (Jason) Bissell; father, Larry Brown; sister, Ronda Brown; grandchildren, Beau and Bentley Blackburn, Ella, Sage, Cole, Hank, Finn and expecting baby Anna.

A CELEBRATION of RICK'S LIFE will be 11am on Thursday, April 21, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.

INURNMENT will be 2pm in the Yankee Hill Cemetery. At the request of the Brown family there will be No Public Viewing/Visitation. Rick's wishes were for Cremation. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bmlfh.com

BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME

4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
