Sillman, Ricky Odell "Rick"July 29, 1955 - December 13, 2021Age 66, of Ashland, NE.FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 6pm, at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St., Ashland, NE. VISITATION: Friday, 5-6pm, all at the Church. Memorials to Calvin's Legacy Foundation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.MARCY MORTUARY104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343