Rita A. Smedra
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Smedra, Rita A.

October 26, 1925 - September 23, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Louis; and grandson, Danny Smedra. Survived by children: Terry Smedra (Bernadette), Rhonda Jones (Mike), Myron Smedra (Judy) and Charlene Schadler (Shawn); 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dennis Maciejewski (Pearl).

ROSARY: Wednesday, September 30th, 9am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St., followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Legion of Mary, Nebraska Heart Association or Masses. Masks Requested.

To view a live broadcast of the Rosary, Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Rosary
9:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover St
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover St
Sep
30
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
September 26, 2020