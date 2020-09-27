Smedra, Rita A.
October 26, 1925 - September 23, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Louis; and grandson, Danny Smedra. Survived by children: Terry Smedra (Bernadette), Rhonda Jones (Mike), Myron Smedra (Judy) and Charlene Schadler (Shawn); 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dennis Maciejewski (Pearl).
ROSARY: Wednesday, September 30th, 9am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St., followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Legion of Mary, Nebraska Heart Association
or Masses. Masks Requested.
To view a live broadcast of the Rosary, Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com