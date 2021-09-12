Menu
Rita M. Grasso
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Grasso, Rita M.

July 29, 1942 - September 9, 2021

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Virginia Larimore; and sister, Judy. She leaves behind her son, Jeff Grasso; daughter, Kris (Don) Benke; granddaughters, Madison and Jenna; sisters, Kay (Ron) Karnish, and Ruth (Wendell) Wiksell; sister-in-laws, Theresa Ridout and Angie Sandoval; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

GATHERING of friends and family at 5-7pm, Wednesday, September 15, with MEMORIAL SERVICE starting at 6pm, at Braman Mortuary SW Chapel. For details visit www.Bramanmortuary.com

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

6505 S. 144th Street, Omaha, NE 68137 ~ 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Sep
15
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Krissy, I have the fondest memories of your Mom. I find it hard to remember any celebration, holiday or get-together that she wasn't right there with all of us celebrating! Rita was always a feisty and most loving woman. I hope you will take comfort in knowing that you were the biggest part in your mother's life, every single day. With all the love and lifelong friendship, Leah
Leah Miersma
September 15, 2021
Rita was one of the kindest people I've known. All that knew her loved her dearly. So sorry for your loss.
Beth Anne Heinen-Ray
September 15, 2021
Krissy and family, We're so sad for you and your family, thinking of you all during this difficult time. Rita was an amazing women and will be missed. Love and friendship Michelle and Ron
Phillips family
Friend
September 15, 2021
