Grasso, Rita M.
July 29, 1942 - September 9, 2021
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Virginia Larimore; and sister, Judy. She leaves behind her son, Jeff Grasso; daughter, Kris (Don) Benke; granddaughters, Madison and Jenna; sisters, Kay (Ron) Karnish, and Ruth (Wendell) Wiksell; sister-in-laws, Theresa Ridout and Angie Sandoval; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
GATHERING of friends and family at 5-7pm, Wednesday, September 15, with MEMORIAL SERVICE starting at 6pm, at Braman Mortuary SW Chapel. For details visit www.Bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2021.