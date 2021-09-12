Krissy, I have the fondest memories of your Mom. I find it hard to remember any celebration, holiday or get-together that she wasn't right there with all of us celebrating! Rita was always a feisty and most loving woman. I hope you will take comfort in knowing that you were the biggest part in your mother's life, every single day. With all the love and lifelong friendship, Leah

Leah Miersma September 15, 2021