Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita M. Honz
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Send Flowers
Honz, Rita M.

May 26, 1932 - April 5, 2022

Rita was a generous, kind lady who made friends easily wherever she went. She cherished time with family and friends, and always had a twinkle in her eye.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Honz, and daughter, Nancy Honz. She is survived by children: Jim Honz (Terri), Patty Gaston (Jim), Dave Honz (Carri), Bob Honz (Lisa), and Angie Wengler; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, April 7th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 8th at 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Neola, Iowa.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Apr
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
15353 Pacific St, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.