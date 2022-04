Honz, Rita M.May 26, 1932 - April 5, 2022Rita was a generous, kind lady who made friends easily wherever she went. She cherished time with family and friends, and always had a twinkle in her eye.She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Honz, and daughter, Nancy Honz. She is survived by children: Jim Honz (Terri), Patty Gaston (Jim), Dave Honz (Carri), Bob Honz (Lisa), and Angie Wengler; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Thursday, April 7th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 8th at 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Neola, Iowa.To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com