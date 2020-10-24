Menu
Rita Macias Hall
Hall, Rita Macias

August 6, 1950 - October 19, 2020

Survived by husband, Mark; daughters, Angela Renee Hall and Terri Lynn Damon (Kevin); grandchildren, Marina Renee Damon and Nicholas Blaze Damon; sister, Josephine Kuchcinski (Raymond)

VISITATION Sunday after 2pm with Vigil Service 4pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL Monday 9:30am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 26th and F, for 10am MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Huntington's Disease Society of America.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
