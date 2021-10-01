Preceded in death by husband, Kent Edward Recker; and daughter, Nita Marie Recker. Survived by children, Pamela Scanlon (Michael), Kevin Kuta, and Edward Recker (Rona); 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 5th, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
2 Entries
Pam, Kevin, Ed and families,
I was so sad to hear the news of Aunt Rita's passing, September is not my favorite month. We have lost so many but as Grandma Kuta would say, God only takes the best.
Please except my deepest sympathies, God's blessings to you all with much LOVE and peace in your hearts.
Love,
Mary Ellen
Mary Ellen
October 4, 2021
I'm so sorry for you loss. My parents, Keith & Pye Cooper, used to go meet your parents to eat whenever they were in the Omaha area. My dad was a Trailways bus driver.