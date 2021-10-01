Recker, Rita



September 13, 1935 - September 28, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Kent Edward Recker; and daughter, Nita Marie Recker. Survived by children, Pamela Scanlon (Michael), Kevin Kuta, and Edward Recker (Rona); 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 5th, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.