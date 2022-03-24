Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita Ann Wajda
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Wajda, Rita Ann (Moline)

April 11, 1932 - March 21, 2022 Age 89

Preceded in death by husband, Francis "Bert" Wajda. Survived by son, Greg Wajda; daughters, Nancy (John) Morine and Shari (Bruce) Kelley; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Jacque) Moline; sisters-in-laws, Shirley, Marion and Rosemary Moline; many nieces, nephews and friends.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Mary Catholic Church (36th and Q Street).

VISITATION: Saturday, 9am til time of service. Interment: St. John Cemetery.

Memorials to Alzheimer's Association.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
NE
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
36th and Q Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.