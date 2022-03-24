Wajda, Rita Ann (Moline)
April 11, 1932 - March 21, 2022 Age 89
Preceded in death by husband, Francis "Bert" Wajda. Survived by son, Greg Wajda; daughters, Nancy (John) Morine and Shari (Bruce) Kelley; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Jacque) Moline; sisters-in-laws, Shirley, Marion and Rosemary Moline; many nieces, nephews and friends.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Mary Catholic Church (36th and Q Street).
VISITATION: Saturday, 9am til time of service. Interment: St. John Cemetery.
Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2022.