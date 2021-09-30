Age 84, of Omaha NE. Born to William and Mary Ellsworth in Connellsville PA, passed away in Omaha, NE. Survived by her sons: Michael and Lori Walker, Richard Walker and Karen Zelensky, Stephen and Debbie Walker and Mark Walker, all of Omaha; sister, Billie Preston of Warner Robbins, GA.
Preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Walker; sisters, Shirley Detwiler, Carol Smith; brother, Jerry Ellsworth.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 2nd, at 10am at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 109 South 19th St., Omaha NE 68103 with a reception at Noon at the Surfside Club, 14445 N River Drive, Omaha, NE 68112.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Rita took wonderful care of our son Salem from 6 weeks old to age two. She ran a day care full of love and especially loved caring for infants. We later occasionally stopped by to visit but after Salem went to college our visits dwindled especially after he moved out of state. I regret now that I did not continue to visit but I did often think of her over the years. She helped us give our son a great start in life.
Mike and Marge Elzway
Other
October 2, 2021
Nebraska Region SCCA
October 1, 2021
HDR ITG Family
September 30, 2021
Condolences to the Walker Family. "Eternal rest grant unto her, oh Lord. And let Perpetual Light shine upon her" AMEN.
Chris Valentovich
Family
September 30, 2021
Sincere condolences to Rita's family. May she rest in the loving arms of Our Lord.
Richard and Rosanna Briscar
Family
September 30, 2021
Sending Hugs and Prayers. Rest easy Aunt Rita give Uncle Elmer a Bug hug from us. We Love You