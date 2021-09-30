Walker, Rita Ann



December 13, 1936 - September 26, 2021



Age 84, of Omaha NE. Born to William and Mary Ellsworth in Connellsville PA, passed away in Omaha, NE. Survived by her sons: Michael and Lori Walker, Richard Walker and Karen Zelensky, Stephen and Debbie Walker and Mark Walker, all of Omaha; sister, Billie Preston of Warner Robbins, GA.



Preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Walker; sisters, Shirley Detwiler, Carol Smith; brother, Jerry Ellsworth.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 2nd, at 10am at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 109 South 19th St., Omaha NE 68103 with a reception at Noon at the Surfside Club, 14445 N River Drive, Omaha, NE 68112.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.