Robbie was preceded in death by his father, Exton Moffett; daughter, Shaunessy Emery; son, Charles Jason Gray Jr. (CJ).
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Tamra Moffett; mother, Patricia Allen; brother, Lance (Pam) Moffett; children, LaTron Hicks, Jessica (David) Mitchell, Alexia Moffett, Robbie Exton Moffett Jr.; Anthony Gray, Amanda Sullivan, Amy Moore, A.J. (Vanessa) Moore, and Aaron (Amanda) Moore; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; aunt, Juanita (Herbie) Hayes; grandmother, Shirley Moffett; brothers, Greg Thompson and Stan Thompson; sisters, Darlene (Barron) Gahagen, Monique Sibley; special friends, Curtis and Sheila Love, and Mike Wilson Sr., the entire Allen family; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
VISITATION: 6pm Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N 28th Ave., Omaha, NE.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, March 12, 2021, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. Internment at Forest Lawn Cemetery following the Funeral Service.
KREMER FUNERAL HOME
6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Robbie was my supervisor at OWH. Is was a good friend after I left. RIP Robbie
Sandi Kubiaczyk
March 13, 2021
May God bless this family with strength during this hard time. Robbie was my manager at FNBO and he such a kind hearted person he always checked on me during my first couple of months with FNBO and made sure i was ok. He will be truly missed at FNBO
Jessica Simpson
March 11, 2021
to the Moffet family. please accept my sympathies...Robbie was a real good person with a kind heart. We worked together for a long time at the newspaper.
gary domet
March 11, 2021
I knew Robbie at OWH. He always had a smile. He will be missed.