Robert A. Fleming
Fleming, Robert A.

December 10, 1927 - September 26, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Louise; granddaughters, Christine Fleming and Melissa Allen; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived by sons, Ronald (Linda) and Dennis (Elizabeth); daughters, Patricia Elsasser and Diane Warren; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren.

VISITATION with the family: Thursday, 5-7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, at the mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to Hanscom Park United Methodist

Church.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234

www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
