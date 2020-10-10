Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Arthur Pierson
Pierson, Robert Arthur

Age 80 - October 5, 2020

Of Omaha, NE.

VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday, October 12th, Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be 10am, Tuesday, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 3529 Q, St. Interment with Mmilitary Honors at Graceland Park Cemetery.

COMPLETE NOTICE LATER

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.