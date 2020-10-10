Pierson, Robert Arthur
Age 80 - October 5, 2020
Of Omaha, NE.
VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday, October 12th, Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be 10am, Tuesday, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 3529 Q, St. Interment with Mmilitary Honors at Graceland Park Cemetery.
COMPLETE NOTICE LATER
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.