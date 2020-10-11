Pierson, Robert "Bob" Arthur
January 19, 1939 - October 5, 2020
Robert "Bob" Arthur Pierson, age 81, of Omaha passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1939 in Omaha, to Arthur and Laura Sokol Pierson. Bob served 30 years in the USAF, and 15 years with Union Pacific Railroad.
Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Hiroko; children; Cristina and Tony Grazziano, and Donna and Jason Clifford; grandchildren; Grace and Cody Grazziano. (Cathy Burkett and Lawrence Pierson from a previous marriage).
VISITATION: Monday, October 12, from 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE 68164. Virtual Viewing available at Roedermortuary.com
. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 3529 Q St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. Virtual Viewing available at Roedermortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.