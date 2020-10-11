Menu
Robert Arthur "Bob" Pierson
Pierson, Robert "Bob" Arthur

January 19, 1939 - October 5, 2020

Robert "Bob" Arthur Pierson, age 81, of Omaha passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1939 in Omaha, to Arthur and Laura Sokol Pierson. Bob served 30 years in the USAF, and 15 years with Union Pacific Railroad.

Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Hiroko; children; Cristina and Tony Grazziano, and Donna and Jason Clifford; grandchildren; Grace and Cody Grazziano. (Cathy Burkett and Lawrence Pierson from a previous marriage).

VISITATION: Monday, October 12, from 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE 68164. Virtual Viewing available at Roedermortuary.com. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 3529 Q St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. Virtual Viewing available at Roedermortuary.com

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Oct
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
3529 Q, St.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
