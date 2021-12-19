Blankenbeckler, Robert Charles
November 2, 1956 - December 16, 2021
Chuck, "Chuck Beckler" was born on November 2, 1956 the son of Charles and Wanda Blankenbeckler. Chuck was raised in Blair, NE and graduated from Blair High School in 1975. Chuck then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
After leaving college, Chuck followed his passion in Music, playing in 17 different Classic Rock Bands. In the late 1980s Chuck started Beckler Productions, which produced commercial jingles for advertising. Shortly after, he started Studio 24, producing and recording local artists.
Chuck is survived by his special friend, Gail Dunning; aunt, Linda Caldwell; aunt, Lois (Tim) Van Boening; uncle, RW "Bob" (Diane) Blankenbeckler; along with many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Darious and Pearl Giles, and Kenneth and Lora Blankenbeckler.
Memorials may be directed to the Open Door Mission. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held Wednesday, December 22, at 10:30am at First United Methodist Church in Blair. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will follow in the Tekamah Cemetery. VISITATION will be held Tuesday, December 21, with family Receiving friends from 6-8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.