Bracken, Robert L. Jr.
November 7, 1943 - March 31, 2022
Preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Mary Bracken "Alba." Survived by his sons, Benjamin Bracken and James Bracken; siblings, Rognar (Judy) Anonby II, Marshall (Stasi) Anonby, Pamela (Ron Vintilo) Anonby Isom; nieces, nephews.
SERVICE: Tuesday April 12th, 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. VISITATION begins Monday, April 11th, 5pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 6pm. Memorials to American Cancer Society
or Disabled American Veterans
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2022.