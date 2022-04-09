Menu
Robert L. Bracken Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Bracken, Robert L. Jr.

November 7, 1943 - March 31, 2022

Preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Mary Bracken "Alba." Survived by his sons, Benjamin Bracken and James Bracken; siblings, Rognar (Judy) Anonby II, Marshall (Stasi) Anonby, Pamela (Ron Vintilo) Anonby Isom; nieces, nephews.

SERVICE: Tuesday April 12th, 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. VISITATION begins Monday, April 11th, 5pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 6pm. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Disabled American Veterans.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES

AND CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way

(402) 293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
