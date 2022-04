Our heartfelt love goes out to the family and friends of Robert. The wife and I had the privilege of knowing both Robert and his wife (Carmen) for a number of years while assigned to Offutt AFB NE. They both had hearts of gold and smiles that uplifted everyone in a room, both in the working environment and any social setting. Robert served his country, church, and family with honor and pride. Robert and his wife are back together once again, living in eternity with their Lord and Savior. (Photo of Robert taken in 1986 while he was assigned to HQ SAC/ADX, Offutt AFB NE)

Kraston & Kim Scott, Tustin CA (formerly Bellevue NE) Friend April 10, 2022