Robert David Bradshaw
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Bradshaw, Robert David LtCol USAF (Ret.)

July 10, 1928 - September 28, 2021 Age 93

Bob married his sweetheart, Eleanor Jean Madsen, on August 20, 1948 in Anthon, IA. He served his country for 30 years in the Army in WWII, and Air Force during Korea and Vietnam. He was a Bronze Star receipient.

Survived by his wife of 73 years, Eleanor; son, David Bradshaw; daughter, Dana Schuldt; grandchildren; Jacob Schuldt and William Scott.

VISITATION: Friday, October 1, from 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. COMMITTAL SERVICE: Monday, October 4, at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to DAV (www.dav.org).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Oct
4
Committal
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Amy Ivy-Holmes and Tim Holmes
October 4, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 30, 2021
