Bradshaw, Robert David LtCol USAF (Ret.)
July 10, 1928 - September 28, 2021 Age 93
Bob married his sweetheart, Eleanor Jean Madsen, on August 20, 1948 in Anthon, IA. He served his country for 30 years in the Army in WWII, and Air Force during Korea and Vietnam. He was a Bronze Star receipient.
Survived by his wife of 73 years, Eleanor; son, David Bradshaw; daughter, Dana Schuldt; grandchildren; Jacob Schuldt and William Scott.
VISITATION: Friday, October 1, from 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. COMMITTAL SERVICE: Monday, October 4, at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to DAV (www.dav.org
).
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.