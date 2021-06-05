Briggs, Robert D. "Bob"



April 11, 1948 - June 3, 2021



Preceded in death by father, Robert Sr.; sister, Pamela Melville. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Pat; daughter, Laura (Tim) Snyder; son, Joel Briggs and fiancée, Mindy Leonard; grandchildren, Ethan and Brennan Snyder and Hadley Briggs; mother, Leta Hoagland; brother-in-law, Dave Melville; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Frank Duckworth; nieces and nephews; numerous cousins and friends



VISITATION: Sunday, June 6, 2–5pm at the Funeral Home.



FUNERAL: Monday, June 7, 11am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Bob would want you to go out for dinner and a drink.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.