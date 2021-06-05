Menu
Robert D. "Bob" Briggs
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Briggs, Robert D. "Bob"

April 11, 1948 - June 3, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Robert Sr.; sister, Pamela Melville. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Pat; daughter, Laura (Tim) Snyder; son, Joel Briggs and fiancée, Mindy Leonard; grandchildren, Ethan and Brennan Snyder and Hadley Briggs; mother, Leta Hoagland; brother-in-law, Dave Melville; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Frank Duckworth; nieces and nephews; numerous cousins and friends

VISITATION: Sunday, June 6, 2–5pm at the Funeral Home.

FUNERAL: Monday, June 7, 11am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Bob would want you to go out for dinner and a drink.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jun
7
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. I was proud to know him. He was a good man. I enjoyed speaking with him. Thinking of you Pat and family. Bill
William Mahoney
June 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. I will miss seeing him when I come to your house. Prayers for you and your family.
Janet Coleman
Friend
June 5, 2021
Pat, our deepest sympathy for your loss. I enjoyed working with Bob for a number of years and will miss seeing you both at the union chilli feed.
Jerry Duran
June 5, 2021
Sorry to hear of Bob´s passing.
Dennis Adams
Work
June 5, 2021
