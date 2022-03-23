Brommer, Robert L. "Bob"
September 7, 1939 - March 18, 2022
Robert L. "Bob" Brommer, 82, of Lincoln, NE passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at Brookside Care Home in Lincoln. Bob was born September 7, 1939 in Hastings, NE. He was a 1957 graduate of Hastings High School and a 1970 graduate of Hastings College.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jane, of Lincoln; daughter, Laura (David) Ramsay; son, John (Amy) Brommer; granddaughters, Kristin (Greg) Eloge and Kara (James) Shannon; and great-granddaughter, Ava Eloge, all of Omaha; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11am at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 "O" St., Lincoln, NE, with Masonic Rites immediately preceding. Private inurnment. Memorials can be made in Bob's name to Shriners Children's Hospitals
or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.