Robert Vincent "Bob" Burkhard
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Burkhard, Robert "Bob" Vincent

February 27, 1928 - December 11, 2021

Age 93. Judge of the Nebraska Fourth Judicial District for 25 years. Preceded in death by parents, Vincent and Bertha Burkhard. Survived by wife of 69 years, Catherine; eight children: Susan (Jim Stejskal), David, Nancy Gilmore (Dennis), Maureen Breneman (Tawn), Diane Stanek (Bob), Thomas, Kathleen Flynn (Kevin), James (Helena Dimitriou); 16 grandchildren, 2 great-granddaughters.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 16th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 17th at 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association and St. Pius X/St. Leo Elementary School.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
16
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
1920 N. 102nd Street, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judge Burkhard was one of the best Judges the Court had. I learned a lot from him in my early years as a trial attorney, as did many other attorneys young and old. He will be missed and his honorable legacy will be recalled for decades. Lee I very much enjoyed the conversations I had the pleasure of having with Judge and Cathy. My heart goes out to their family over the loss of their patriarch. It is my hope that you find peace in knowing that Judge is in an amazing place and free of all aches and pains of this earth. Blessings-Robyn
Lee and Robyn Terry
Work
December 31, 2021
Bob and I played doubles tennis at Miracle Hills for many years. He always had a story to tell or a joke. He was truly one of the finest people I´d ever met . I´m fortunate to have known him.
Scott Stormberg
Friend
December 21, 2021
Uncle "Roy" as he was affectionately known at our house, was my Dad's (Jerry Ries) best friend, they loved each other like brothers. Bob & Cathy attended several our Ries family weddings, birthdays, and holiday events. As kids, we loved to watch my Dad & Bob put on "The Grand Finale" with the 4th of July Fireworks! Bob had a special gift of writing a "speech" to honor the person(s) we celebrated over the years, his pen name was Henry Wadsworth Shortfellow. He could make the crowd roar! Bob was always interested in what you were doing and a person I have been proud to know my entire life. My sincere condolences to all the Burkhard family. Rest in Peace Bob.
Cindy Ries Meier
December 16, 2021
I am so privileged to have known Bob as long as I have. I loved his corny jokes and his wonderful outlook on life. He is one of the fairest people out there. I'll never forget when Tom and I came to Bob & Cathy's house to let them know we got engaged. The first thing Bob asked, "there is one thing I need to know first Laurie, are you a Husker fan?" Luckily for me, I am a Husker fan. Bob is the only grandfather Alex & Delaney know. I am thrilled he was the one to show him what "grandfather" and family really means. Bob is someone to be emulated. He will be remembered in so many peoples hearts. I wish I could be there with the Burkhard family this week but you are all in my prayers and thoughts.
Laurie Burkhard
Family
December 15, 2021
Bob was a great father, friend and Judge who had a world class sense of humor and never knew a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Art & Jan
December 14, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 13, 2021
Great judge...even better person.
Mike Kratville
Work
December 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Tommy B. and family. Your dad, along with your mom, was one of my all-time favorite parents at Roncalli. He had great perspective in life regarding what mattered and what didn't matter. He was a wonderful human being. Always had a kind word when I would see him at Mass. Eternal rest grant onto him, O Lord.
Terry Thielen
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results