I am so privileged to have known Bob as long as I have. I loved his corny jokes and his wonderful outlook on life. He is one of the fairest people out there. I'll never forget when Tom and I came to Bob & Cathy's house to let them know we got engaged. The first thing Bob asked, "there is one thing I need to know first Laurie, are you a Husker fan?" Luckily for me, I am a Husker fan. Bob is the only grandfather Alex & Delaney know. I am thrilled he was the one to show him what "grandfather" and family really means. Bob is someone to be emulated. He will be remembered in so many peoples hearts. I wish I could be there with the Burkhard family this week but you are all in my prayers and thoughts.

Laurie Burkhard Family December 15, 2021