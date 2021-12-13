Burkhard, Robert "Bob" Vincent
February 27, 1928 - December 11, 2021
Age 93. Judge of the Nebraska Fourth Judicial District for 25 years. Preceded in death by parents, Vincent and Bertha Burkhard. Survived by wife of 69 years, Catherine; eight children: Susan (Jim Stejskal), David, Nancy Gilmore (Dennis), Maureen Breneman (Tawn), Diane Stanek (Bob), Thomas, Kathleen Flynn (Kevin), James (Helena Dimitriou); 16 grandchildren, 2 great-granddaughters.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 16th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 17th at 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association
and St. Pius X/St. Leo Elementary School.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
