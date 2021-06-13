Cartwright, Robert A.
June 10, 1946 - June 9, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Inez Cartwright. Survived by wife, Carolyn; children, Mike Cartwright, and Marci Cartwright-Anderson (Jon); grandchildren, Alex, Jane and Jill; sister, Linda E. Smith; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary and Lois Heather, and Sharon and Norm Martin; many nieces and nephews
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, June 17th, 1pm at West Center Chapel with Full Military Honors. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.