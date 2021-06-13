Menu
Robert A. Cartwright
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Cartwright, Robert A.

June 10, 1946 - June 9, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Inez Cartwright. Survived by wife, Carolyn; children, Mike Cartwright, and Marci Cartwright-Anderson (Jon); grandchildren, Alex, Jane and Jill; sister, Linda E. Smith; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary and Lois Heather, and Sharon and Norm Martin; many nieces and nephews

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, June 17th, 1pm at West Center Chapel with Full Military Honors. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.
I just got off of the phone with my Dad and learned about Bob's passing. My prayers are with all of you Carolyn. I am, hoping he was able to find my Mom when he finally got to heaven.
Jeff Dudik
October 19, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
June 14, 2021
