Casey, Robert
February 24, 1947 - June 22, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Helen; sisters, Judy and Sandy; and niece, Holly. Survived by wife, Kathleen; children, Robert, William (Kayleen), Barry (Laura); grandchildren, Connor, Riley, Parker; sister, Linda; brother, Dave; and many other family members.
Robert Served on the Omaha Fire Department for 28 years.
There will be a CELEBRATION OF LIFE on Saturday, June 26, at 12pm at the Omaha Fire Fighters Union Hall (6005 Grover, Omaha, NE, 68106).
His GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be Monday, June 28, 2021, at 9am at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 24, 2021.