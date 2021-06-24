Menu
Robert Casey
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Casey, Robert

February 24, 1947 - June 22, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Helen; sisters, Judy and Sandy; and niece, Holly. Survived by wife, Kathleen; children, Robert, William (Kayleen), Barry (Laura); grandchildren, Connor, Riley, Parker; sister, Linda; brother, Dave; and many other family members.

Robert Served on the Omaha Fire Department for 28 years.

There will be a CELEBRATION OF LIFE on Saturday, June 26, at 12pm at the Omaha Fire Fighters Union Hall (6005 Grover, Omaha, NE, 68106).

His GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be Monday, June 28, 2021, at 9am at the Omaha National Cemetery.



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 | (402) 393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Omaha Fire Fighters Union Hall
6005 Grover,, Omaha, NE
Jun
28
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
I know your still hanging around because I'm still learning lessons and I know there coming from you. You set the bar high so I'll always have something to strive for! Only one word comes to mind when it comes to you, REAL!! Love you
Jr
September 9, 2021
My sympathies to Kathy and the entire Casey/Orr family. Bob was a great guy and will always be remembered.
Barb Kenter
Friend
July 19, 2021
My condolences go out to the Bob Casey family! I knew him through his brother and best friend Dave Casey! Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Casey family.
Allan McGinnis
Family
June 29, 2021
The greatest giving person to become a friend. You are a angel still giving sunshine to others
Marie Goff
June 25, 2021
We lost the best man I have ever had the privilege of knowing. RIP Bob, you are with the angels!!!
Maureen Sronce
Family
June 25, 2021
I am sorry for your loss . Robert was a great guy and will be missed dearly by all his friends and family.
Jane Arcoleo
Family
June 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jackie McKibbin
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences go out to your family for your loss of Robert. (Psalms 94:19)
Ryan
June 24, 2021
Tom Orr Shannon Orr and girls
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results