Robert Clark Condon was born March 19, 1967, in Omaha. He passed away December 13, 2020, in Omaha.
He is survived by his parents, Maggie and Andrew Smith and Rich and Jane Condon; children, Drew Stanley, AF TSgt. Adam Condon, Brianne (Zac) Dinsmore, Elijah Condon and William Condon; grandsons, Oliver Stanley Simmonds and Barrett Dinsmore; sisters and brothers-in-law, Julie and Randall Sibert, Alisa Olson and John Syracuse, and Tracie and Kevin Pike; brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Kristi Kooima; grandmother, Jennie Condon; special people in his life, Kelly Condon, Christopher Talmadge and Rob Ahlbrandt; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Kelley and Mary Clark, John Condon, Frank and Thelma Smith, and Loren and Erma Pieper; aunts, Kelley Winston and Kathie Talmadge; uncle, Tom Talmadge; and lifelong friend, Shawn Simon.
Bob spent his early childhood in Omaha, before moving with his family to Loveland, CO. He graduated from Thompson Valley High School in Loveland in 1985. He attended Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Metropolitan Community College in Omaha. He worked in various fields in his career.
Bob loved music and playing guitar, and he shared these passions with many friends and family members. He loved his family and friends, who hold many special memories of him and miss him deeply. Though he had struggles, it is good to remember that we all struggle in some way, and we are more than our struggles.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Bob's honor to Siena Francis House, 1702 Nicholas Street, Omaha, NE 68102.
So sorry for your loss. Jerry and Sherrie Johnson
Sherrie and Jerry Johnson
Acquaintance
January 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was so kind and willing to pitch in and help whenever and wherever needed. He had a wonderful mind for solving problems, making connections, organizing and decision making. He will be missed.
Kathy Gaines
Coworker
December 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Bob was a good friend to me I am just so sorry that I had not talked with him in a while. Bob was a good man and will be missed .
Rick Fuller
December 19, 2020
Bob will be missed and it's a shame that he had to go this way. He was a kind loving person and loved to help others whenever he could.
Jason Reid Sr.
December 18, 2020
I got to know Bob through his cousin, Chris Talmadge. We all shared common interests in golf and music. He had a wealth of music knowledge and a great sense of humor. He will be missed. God bless.