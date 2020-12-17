Condon, Robert Clark



March 19, 1967 - December 13, 2020



Robert Clark Condon was born March 19, 1967, in Omaha. He passed away December 13, 2020, in Omaha.



He is survived by his parents, Maggie and Andrew Smith and Rich and Jane Condon; children, Drew Stanley, AF TSgt. Adam Condon, Brianne (Zac) Dinsmore, Elijah Condon and William Condon; grandsons, Oliver Stanley Simmonds and Barrett Dinsmore; sisters and brothers-in-law, Julie and Randall Sibert, Alisa Olson and John Syracuse, and Tracie and Kevin Pike; brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Kristi Kooima; grandmother, Jennie Condon; special people in his life, Kelly Condon, Christopher Talmadge and Rob Ahlbrandt; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by grandparents, Kelley and Mary Clark, John Condon, Frank and Thelma Smith, and Loren and Erma Pieper; aunts, Kelley Winston and Kathie Talmadge; uncle, Tom Talmadge; and lifelong friend, Shawn Simon.



Bob spent his early childhood in Omaha, before moving with his family to Loveland, CO. He graduated from Thompson Valley High School in Loveland in 1985. He attended Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Metropolitan Community College in Omaha. He worked in various fields in his career.



Bob loved music and playing guitar, and he shared these passions with many friends and family members. He loved his family and friends, who hold many special memories of him and miss him deeply. Though he had struggles, it is good to remember that we all struggle in some way, and we are more than our struggles.



Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Bob's honor to Siena Francis House, 1702 Nicholas Street, Omaha, NE 68102.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.