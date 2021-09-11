Dana, Robert M.
October 11, 1954 - September 8, 2021
The family will receive friends Monday, September 13th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE AT 7 pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 14th at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2021.