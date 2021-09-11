Menu
Robert M. Dana
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Dana, Robert M.

October 11, 1954 - September 8, 2021

The family will receive friends Monday, September 13th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE AT 7 pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 14th at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive, NE
Sep
13
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive, NE
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol, Children & Grandchildren, I just belatedly saw Bob´s notice. We are so very saddened to learn this. Bob was such a wonderful guy, we always enjoyed our conversations @ SJV, w you both. Carol, you were such a beautiful couple, your love for each other was so apparent, & you have raised a beautiful family. My heart is so sad for you, Carol. May you RIP, Bob. Heaven got a great guy! Bob & Mary Mary (402)639-8312
Mary & Bob Amend
Other
October 4, 2021
Carol and family, I am so sorry and sadden for your loss. Bob was a great guy and good friend! I have so many great memories of Bob. Please reach out to me if you need anything. Sometimes just having someone to listen is a good thing. my email is [email protected] phone is 402-578-4205 Take care of yourselves! Coale
Coale Johnson
Friend
September 14, 2021
My cousin Bob was such a gentle soul. I remember when he when to our farm when he was very young but I also remember he and Carol coming to the Kokes family reunion at the farm as well. I always enjoyed your company. Rest in peace, dear cousin. Love, Kathy
Kathy Kokes Sullivan
September 13, 2021
Joe and Donna Pawlowski
September 13, 2021
Greg and Chris Walstrom
September 13, 2021
I will miss Bob's advice more than anything. Bob was a great source for Godly instruction and always willing to give guidance on design practices as well. He will not be replaceable in our World or Industry! Miss and Love you Bob!
Mark Reinhardt
Friend
September 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this most sorrowful time. May Bobby Rest in Peace! God Bless
Mary Clare Walker (Seaman)
Family
September 11, 2021
