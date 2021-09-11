Carol, Children & Grandchildren, I just belatedly saw Bob´s notice. We are so very saddened to learn this. Bob was such a wonderful guy, we always enjoyed our conversations @ SJV, w you both. Carol, you were such a beautiful couple, your love for each other was so apparent, & you have raised a beautiful family. My heart is so sad for you, Carol. May you RIP, Bob. Heaven got a great guy! Bob & Mary Mary (402)639-8312

Mary & Bob Amend Other October 4, 2021