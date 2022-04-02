Darling, Robert Nathan
October 27, 1947 - March 29, 2022
Preceded in death by parents, John and Cynthia Darling; brother Richard. Survived by wife, Lila; sister, Cindy (Norm) Anderson; nieces and nephews. Bob has requested that there be no service. Memorials to AseraCare Hospice or Josie Harper Hospice House in Bob's name. OPEN VISITATION will be held 12pm to 3pm Sunday. April 3, 2022, at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel.
For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services
1702 N. 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114 | 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2022.