Robert Nathan Darling
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
Darling, Robert Nathan

October 27, 1947 - March 29, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, John and Cynthia Darling; brother Richard. Survived by wife, Lila; sister, Cindy (Norm) Anderson; nieces and nephews. Bob has requested that there be no service. Memorials to AseraCare Hospice or Josie Harper Hospice House in Bob's name. OPEN VISITATION will be held 12pm to 3pm Sunday. April 3, 2022, at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel.

For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

1702 N. 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114 | 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
1702 N, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
