Dean, Robert Harold "Bob"



February 12, 1951 - March 25, 2021



Robert "Bob" Harold Dean, age 70, of Platte City, MO, passed away on March 25th, 2021. Bob was born on February 12, 1951, to Fred and Irene Dean in Lincoln, NE. He was a graduate of University of Nebraska-Omaha. He also attended the Brown Institute for Broadcasting in Minneapolis, MN.



Bob was married to Josephine on February 14, 1992; they were married for 29 years.



Bob worked as a disc jockey for KOIL Radio, in Omaha, NE before moving to Kansas City, MO to work as disc jockey for KUDL. He was known as "The Dean of Rock'n'Roll" and his radio work also included working as a general manager for KESY. Bob worked in radio for over 50 years. During that time, he also built and broadcasted his own radio station, KXKT, in Omaha, NE.



Later in life, he owned and operated Montessori schools with his wife. Bob was known for doing all of the behind the scenes work to keep the schools running smoothly. He enjoyed music, the Kansas City Royals, watching thunderstorms, and family genealogy. Bob enjoyed calling himself the "family historian" as he enjoyed learning the stories of his ancestors and loved passing these stories on.



Bob is survived by his wife, Josie; daughters, Miranda, Laural, and Stacey; son, Christopher; brother, Donald; and sisters, Karen and Shirley; and other family and friends.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Irene. Bob leaves a hole in our hearts and will be missed tremendously.



VISITATION: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5-7pm at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 10am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE, followed by interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Simpson College (Indianola, IA) in Bob's name.



LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME



6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512



(402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.