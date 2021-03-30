Robert "Bob" Harold Dean, age 70, of Platte City, MO, passed away on March 25th, 2021. Bob was born on February 12, 1951, to Fred and Irene Dean in Lincoln, NE. He was a graduate of University of Nebraska-Omaha. He also attended the Brown Institute for Broadcasting in Minneapolis, MN.
Bob was married to Josephine on February 14, 1992; they were married for 29 years.
Bob worked as a disc jockey for KOIL Radio, in Omaha, NE before moving to Kansas City, MO to work as disc jockey for KUDL. He was known as "The Dean of Rock'n'Roll" and his radio work also included working as a general manager for KESY. Bob worked in radio for over 50 years. During that time, he also built and broadcasted his own radio station, KXKT, in Omaha, NE.
Later in life, he owned and operated Montessori schools with his wife. Bob was known for doing all of the behind the scenes work to keep the schools running smoothly. He enjoyed music, the Kansas City Royals, watching thunderstorms, and family genealogy. Bob enjoyed calling himself the "family historian" as he enjoyed learning the stories of his ancestors and loved passing these stories on.
Bob is survived by his wife, Josie; daughters, Miranda, Laural, and Stacey; son, Christopher; brother, Donald; and sisters, Karen and Shirley; and other family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Irene. Bob leaves a hole in our hearts and will be missed tremendously.
VISITATION: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5-7pm at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 10am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE, followed by interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Simpson College (Indianola, IA) in Bob's name.
My first job after college was at KOOO/KESY with Bob as our GM. Bob knew radio! It was a special time to be in that business, and Bob created a very loyal work family on Dodge and the downtown. He employed radio veterns from the 40's to newbies like myself. Working with Bob and Josie is something I cherish. Many of us still keep in touch. I can still see Bob opening the mail with the most singular joy. The Dean of rock and roll had great pipes too!
Jim Milroy
April 2, 2021
Bob gave me a job at KESY when I most certainly needed it. This lead the way for me to make good friends and I am forever grateful. All the best to you Josie and I'll cherish Bob and you as friends!
Tom Range
March 31, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about the passing of Bob.
We became close friends and working buddies after receiving my first job in radio in 1974. He also introduced me to my future wife who was there with her friends watching Bob through the glass during his evening radio show.
Bob became my Best Man at our wedding in 1979.
Over the years I also worked with him at KESY and KOMJ so short while, but we lost touch after I took another career path.
Unfortunately, I have physical issues which prevents me from attending your memorial services.
My deepest sympathies to his family, and for your loss.