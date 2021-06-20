Menu
Robert M. "Bob" Debo Jr.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Debo, Robert "Bob" M., Jr.

October 26, 1946 - June 15, 2021

VISITATION: Monday, June 21, from 11am-1pm with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 1pm at Bethany Funeral Home. ENTOMBMENT in St. John Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed to the family.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street, La, NE
Jun
21
Service
1:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street, La, NE
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace, old buddy.
Ralph Fredericksen
Friend
June 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May your memories help you through this difficult time.
Joyce Zbylut
Friend
June 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of Bob´s family and friends. We were the best of friends from the first day of high school and I will miss him being there for me whenever I needed him most. Rest In Peace my dear forever friend.
Micki Weber-Zbylut
Friend
June 19, 2021
Barb & Family, So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was a kind, caring, fun loving person who always looked out for his family. He will be missed. Your in our thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.
Don & Karen Hofsheier
Friend
June 17, 2021
Barb Sorry to hear about my old postal buddy passing He will be missed
Joe Sousa
Work
June 17, 2021
Barb, Chuck told me about your husband. My heart aches for you. Chuck said he had been ill for awhile. I am thinking and praying for you and your family.
Nancy Wiers
June 17, 2021
