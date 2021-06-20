So sorry for your loss. May your memories help you through this difficult time.
Joyce Zbylut
Friend
June 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of Bob´s family and friends. We were the best of friends from the first day of high school and I will miss him being there for me whenever I needed him most. Rest In Peace my dear forever friend.
Micki Weber-Zbylut
Friend
June 19, 2021
Barb & Family, So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was a kind, caring, fun loving person who always looked out for his family. He will be missed. Your in our thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.
Don & Karen Hofsheier
Friend
June 17, 2021
Barb Sorry to hear about my old postal buddy passing He will be missed
Joe Sousa
Work
June 17, 2021
Barb,
Chuck told me about your husband. My heart aches for you. Chuck said he had been ill for awhile.
I am thinking and praying for you and your family.