Debo, Robert M. Jr. "Bob"
October 26, 1946 - June 15, 2021
Preceded in death by his parents, George and Patricia Achten; brother, Ronald Achten. Survived by his wife of 51 years (whose mother said it wouldn't last), Barb Debo (Bojanski); children, Dan (Brenda) Debo and Melanie Debo; grandchildren, Lauren (Jonathan) Trejo, Elizabeth (Anthony Kuhl) Debo, Blake (Jackie Pelaez) Debo; great-grandson, "Junior" Trejo; sisters, Bonnie Hiatt and Debbie Achten; beloved grand-dog, Bronx; nieces, nephews, and other family.
VISITATION Monday, June 21, from 11am-1pm with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 1pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Entombment at St. John Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2021.