Robert W. Drelicharz
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Creighton Prep
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Drelicharz, Robert W.

August 11, 1952 - September 10, 2021

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Irene Mitera Drelicharz; and brother-in-law, Jim Vaneske. He is survived by sisters, Phyllis Drelicharz Christiansen (Dr. Craig R. Christiansen), and Annette Drelicharz Vaneske; brothers, Ed and Tim; niece, Kecia Christiansen; and nephews, Dr. Erich Christiansen, and Aaron Vaneske. Bob was a graduate of Creighton Prep. After serving in the military, he began his career as a construction worker and was always proud of the projects he worked on.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234

| www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Our deepest sympathy from the Daniels Family. Prior to Covid, Matthew and I would see Bob on Sunday mornings at St Stanislaus church and he would always wave and say Hi. Our hearts go out to all of the Family.
Diane Daniels Rochford
Friend
September 20, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 13, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 12, 2021
