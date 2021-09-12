Drelicharz, Robert W.
August 11, 1952 - September 10, 2021
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Irene Mitera Drelicharz; and brother-in-law, Jim Vaneske. He is survived by sisters, Phyllis Drelicharz Christiansen (Dr. Craig R. Christiansen), and Annette Drelicharz Vaneske; brothers, Ed and Tim; niece, Kecia Christiansen; and nephews, Dr. Erich Christiansen, and Aaron Vaneske. Bob was a graduate of Creighton Prep. After serving in the military, he began his career as a construction worker and was always proud of the projects he worked on.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
