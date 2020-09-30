Menu
Robert E. White
White, Robert E.
Dec. 10, 1934-Sept. 28, 2020
Preceded in death by grandchildren, Ben Holbrook and Mackensey White. Survived by wife, Joan; children: Robert (Gretchen) White, Randall "Randy" (Staci) White, Cheryl (Dennis) Holbrook, Tim (Stacey) White; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Friday 12pm with a Wake Service at 7pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
