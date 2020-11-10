Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Earl Smith
Smith, Robert Earl

August 9, 1929 - November 7, 2020

Age 91 years. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Ellen (Hines) Smith; brothers, Harold and Dale; grandson, Andrew Martin Christiansen; son-in-law, Tim Christiansen.

Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Rosalie "Rosie"; children, Sandy (Terry) Sporven – Papillion, Cindy (Richard) Downing – Ohio, Roseanne Smith – Omaha, Candy Christiansen – Wyoming; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, 6–8pm, at funeral home. VISITATION/FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10:30–11:30am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Fairview Cemetery – Papillion. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a broadcast of the service Thursday, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.