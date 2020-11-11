Menu
Robert Earl Smith
Smith, Robert Earl

August 9, 1929 - November 7, 2020

Age 91 years. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Ellen (Hines) Smith; brothers, Harold and Dale; grandson, Andrew Martin Christiansen; son-in-law, Tim Christiansen.

Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Rosalie "Rosie"; children, Sandy (Terry) Sporven – Papillion, Cindy (Richard) Downing – Ohio, Roseanne Smith – Omaha, Candy Christiansen – Wyoming; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, 6–8pm, at funeral home. VISITATION/FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10:30–11:30am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Fairview Cemetery – Papillion. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a broadcast of the service Thursday, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
My prayers and love to the family.
Jody
November 10, 2020
Words fail to express my deep sorrow for your loss! Wishing you strength and comfort through this difficult time. Sending you my love and prayers. Love always, Debbie & Ron
Debbie and Ron
November 10, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss, and my prayers are with you all. Your dad and grandpa was a tough and gruff softy. He kept you on your toes. But if you were given one of his ribbings you knew you were alright by him. He liked to keep you a little off balance. I for one will miss that.
Cathy Hatfield
November 9, 2020